Nwam LLC Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 349.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FLC opened at $22.78 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

