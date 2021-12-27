Nwam LLC Buys 2,859 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 358.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 428.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $40.39 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $44.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.13.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

