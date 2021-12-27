Nwam LLC Buys 114 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $89.34 on Monday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $72.98 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.91.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.