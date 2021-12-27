Nwam LLC Boosts Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BNS. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,873,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,145,000 after buying an additional 1,039,867 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,645,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,593,000 after buying an additional 1,000,598 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,974,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,387,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,360,000 after buying an additional 735,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.90.

NYSE:BNS opened at $69.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.24. The stock has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $52.75 and a 1 year high of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

