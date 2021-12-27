NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) & Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) Critical Survey

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) and Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NuVasive and Sigyn Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive $1.05 billion 2.58 -$37.15 million ($0.51) -102.65 Sigyn Therapeutics $30,000.00 430.72 -$1.26 million N/A N/A

Sigyn Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NuVasive.

Risk and Volatility

NuVasive has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.11, suggesting that its share price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NuVasive and Sigyn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive -2.27% 11.40% 4.27% Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -659.12% -188.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NuVasive and Sigyn Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive 1 5 7 0 2.46 Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

NuVasive currently has a consensus target price of $67.27, suggesting a potential upside of 28.51%. Given NuVasive’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NuVasive is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Summary

NuVasive beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring. The company was founded by Alexis V. Lukianov on July 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

