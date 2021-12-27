Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the lowest is $2.08. Nutrien posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 837.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $10.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTR. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 113,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after buying an additional 55,816 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 840,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,472,000 after buying an additional 579,411 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nutrien by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,671,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $75.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.