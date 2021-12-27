Nordea Investment Management AB Has $11.73 Million Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 95.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413,158 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691,682 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.92% of Archrock worth $11,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 12.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 181,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 19,749 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 5.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 97,436 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 23,624 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the second quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 450.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 91,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 74,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AROC opened at $7.53 on Monday. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $195.17 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.24%.

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode acquired 6,350 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $50,609.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

