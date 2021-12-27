Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,836 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,226 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.46% of First Merchants worth $10,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRME. Hovde Group raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders acquired 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,498. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

FRME stock opened at $41.19 on Monday. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.46.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

