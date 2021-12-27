Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,361 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.35% of Viavi Solutions worth $12,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 21.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 43,361 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth $285,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.45 and a beta of 0.67. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $37,583.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $201,571.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,614 shares of company stock valued at $603,580 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

