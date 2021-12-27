Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 63,717 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,454 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 63,717 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.25% of IDACORP worth $13,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,591,000 after purchasing an additional 806,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,531,000 after purchasing an additional 65,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,566,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,235,000 after purchasing an additional 77,096 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,416,000 after purchasing an additional 799,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,640 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,392,000 after purchasing an additional 119,449 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $109.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.64. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $112.90.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

IDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

