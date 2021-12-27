Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 211,912 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,912 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KR opened at $43.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,196 shares of company stock worth $3,075,028. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

