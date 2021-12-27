Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 120,111 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 97.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,111 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.08% of Western Digital worth $13,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC opened at $61.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.