Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Purchases 5,310 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.3% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter valued at about $213,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $17.24 on Monday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.36.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, EVP Peter Scher sold 4,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total value of $710,056.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.26, for a total value of $543,407.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $2,346,584 in the last three months.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.