Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Invests $248,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,443 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.08. 44,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,398,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.56. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

