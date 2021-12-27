Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $635,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 163.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after buying an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,530,000 after buying an additional 1,499,006 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,940,000 after buying an additional 1,336,460 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,450,000 after buying an additional 629,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,349,000 after buying an additional 623,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $399.87 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.