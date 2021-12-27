Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $305,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 42,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $55.53 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.16.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.79.

