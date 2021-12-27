Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $15.89 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 3.1% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $1,068,606,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after buying an additional 2,474,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,583 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $184.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $192.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

