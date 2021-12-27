Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $11.91 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 2.3% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $229.14 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.15 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total transaction of $1,373,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

