Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Purchased by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIO during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in NIO by 124.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 113.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of NIO by 50.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NIO opened at $30.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 2.47.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

