Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $897.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will post sales of $897.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $894.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $903.00 million. Nielsen reported sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,110,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,879,000 after acquiring an additional 293,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,347,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,013,000 after purchasing an additional 202,088 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 5.7% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,509,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,536,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,289,000 after purchasing an additional 156,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 27.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NLSN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.04. 2,843,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,609,334. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

