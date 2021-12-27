Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 1,632 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.9% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after buying an additional 3,940,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,195,000 after buying an additional 3,191,797 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after buying an additional 5,089,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,339,000 after buying an additional 1,496,174 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after buying an additional 951,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.56. 35,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,903,443. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.51. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $58.92. The company has a market cap of $252.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

