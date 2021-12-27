Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,086 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 0.6% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $266.76. 1,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $267.37.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

