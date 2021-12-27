Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.16.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $575.50. 12,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,342. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $639.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $622.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $274.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

