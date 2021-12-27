Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 159.0% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 69,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 22,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE GD traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.43. 1,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,838. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $210.21. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.36 and its 200-day moving average is $197.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.86%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.