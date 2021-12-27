NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

NFYEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on NFI Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on NFI Group in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

NFI Group stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. NFI Group has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $25.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

