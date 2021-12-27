NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Camden National Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 47,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 13.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NEE opened at $90.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.22. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $92.70. The stock has a market cap of $177.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

