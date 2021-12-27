NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,226,950,000 after acquiring an additional 415,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 619,582 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 144,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NEE stock opened at $90.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average of $82.22. The company has a market cap of $177.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $92.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

