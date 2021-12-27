Newscrypto (NWC) Price Hits $0.45 on Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $67.78 million and approximately $7.85 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00063065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.28 or 0.07931960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00075477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,252.90 or 1.00051130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00053394 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.