Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Up 8.1%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG)’s share price shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $11.87. 26,628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,733,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEGG. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the second quarter worth about $209,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

