New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,718 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Kansas City Southern worth $36,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,318,000 after buying an additional 238,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,109,000 after buying an additional 46,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 121.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after buying an additional 813,178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 35.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,032,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,553,000 after buying an additional 268,939 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 877,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,616,000 after buying an additional 27,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $293.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $190.64 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.77%.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $2,675,872.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 3,401 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total transaction of $1,038,325.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

