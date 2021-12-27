New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 8,748 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Trade Desk worth $39,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTD opened at $96.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 168.51, a PEG ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day moving average is $84.30. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,389 shares of company stock worth $32,995,056 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Vertical Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

