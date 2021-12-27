NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,084 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 7.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth about $11,301,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in NetApp by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after acquiring an additional 42,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $90.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $369,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

