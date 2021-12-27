Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kellner Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 6.0% during the second quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd grew its holdings in Xilinx by 10.2% during the second quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 105,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 271.1% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 34,868 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 25.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 4.2% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 12,300 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XLNX opened at $216.11 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $239.79. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.13 and a 200-day moving average of $166.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XLNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.36.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

