Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $41,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 133.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,927 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after buying an additional 1,765,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $126.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.58. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.48.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

