Nebulas (NAS) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.13 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $22.98 million and $2.13 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.92 or 0.00392248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 76,228,247 coins and its circulating supply is 60,716,445 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Nebulas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.