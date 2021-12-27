National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

National Research has decreased its dividend payment by 47.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get National Research alerts:

NRC opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. National Research has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.71.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 48.54%. The company had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $248,821.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,988,426. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in National Research by 409.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in National Research during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in National Research by 21.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Research by 10.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.