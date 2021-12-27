National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian decreased its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,802,000 after buying an additional 677,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,310,000 after buying an additional 322,870 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,647,000 after buying an additional 154,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 681.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 153,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,164. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $63.11 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $63.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.26.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.