Nasdacoin Market Cap Tops $73,270.69 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 43.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $73,270.69 and approximately $7,576.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 41.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,800,893 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.