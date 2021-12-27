M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 345.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 76,727 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,228,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 445.0% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,969,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 9.2% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $39.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.01. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.06%.

In related news, Director Rolf A. Classon purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raymond Silcock purchased 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $990,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRGO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

