M&T Bank Corp Sells 16 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTM. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,012.36 on Monday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $976.50 and a 52 week high of $1,267.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,053.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,094.43.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.