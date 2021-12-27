M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,332 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in DaVita by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in DaVita by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,298,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in DaVita by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Truist lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $111.42 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.66 and a 200-day moving average of $117.11.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

