M&T Bank Corp Has $341,000 Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,053 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 20,601 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

NYSE BUD opened at $60.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.18.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

