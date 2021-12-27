M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,126 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 119,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.43 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.71%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

