M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 750.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth about $158,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 109.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 980,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,368,000 after purchasing an additional 511,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,313,000 after purchasing an additional 472,226 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth about $34,948,235,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in M&T Bank by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after acquiring an additional 317,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $150.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $123.33 and a 12 month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

