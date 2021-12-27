Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE MS opened at $99.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.20. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.