MoonSwap (MOON) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $112,454.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.59 or 0.00310164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006848 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000076 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 33,084,207 coins and its circulating supply is 33,063,902 coins. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.