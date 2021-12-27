Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Sells 18,577 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,577 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $94.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.77, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12-month low of $83.20 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

