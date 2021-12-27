Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 473,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises about 10.4% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $27,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

TFC opened at $57.77 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

