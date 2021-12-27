Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,836 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. HP makes up about 1.4% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in HP by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $297,813.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,893 shares of company stock worth $8,810,036 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

HP stock opened at $37.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. HP’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.