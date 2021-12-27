MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.76

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 1951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ML. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,878,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,328,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,260,000. Linden Advisors LP lifted its position in MoneyLion by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 3,413,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,964,000 after buying an additional 1,099,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,529,000.

MoneyLion Company Profile (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.